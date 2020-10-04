1/1
Sylvia K. Salsbury
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia K. Salsbury

Sylvia K. Salbury, 84, of Tampa, FL and formerly of Tarpon Springs, FL, passed away on September 25, 2020. Born in Fairmount, IN, she graduated from Bryan High School in Ohio in 1954. She married Herbert H. Salsbury in August 1955 and together they raised their three children in Napoleon, OH, where she worked as a legal secretary.

She received her BA in English Literature and Writing from the University of Toledo in 1989. While there she worked at the UT Writing Center as a tutor. She was an honor society member of Phi Kappa Phi, Golden Key and a member of the University of Toledo Alumni Association.

As a freelance children's writer, Sylvia was a member of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators, and hosted SCBWI writing critique groups. She was a Friend of the Unitarian Church of Tarpon Springs and enjoyed volunteering with the Shepherd Center and Meals on Wheels.

Sylvia's contagious smile, warm sense of humor and genuine kindness will long be remembered by the family and friends who were all precious to her.

She is survived by her husband and best friend of 65 years, Herbert H. Salsbury. Her spirit will be carried on by her 3 children, Deborah Salsbury Dietrick (John), Scott A. Salsbury (Rebecca), and William Gale Salsbury (Lori); a sister, Margaret Hume; 6 grandchildren, Allison Salsbury Beckwith (Arthur), Chase Quinn Salsbury (Lauren), Aubrey Salsbury Clark (Daniel), Mary Beth Dietrick, David Allen Dietrick and Zachery Dawson; and two great grandsons, Arthur Beckwith and Avery Beckwith.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made in Sylvia's name to LifePath Hospice, 3010 West Azeele St. Suite 120, Tampa, FL 33609. 813-871-8111.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved