Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
Sylvia M. Webb


Sylvia M. Webb Obituary
Sylvia M. Webb

Sylvia M. Webb age 60 formerly of Whitehouse, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 in Oklahoma City where she resided for the past year. She was born in Lubbock, Texas on August 17, 1958 to Manuel and Severa (Tagle) Molina.

Sylvia was a hairdresser working mostly from home. She enjoyed spending time with her family, golfing; listening to music, such as Stevie Nicks, Van Morrison, Bee Gees; fishing on Lake Erie; doing yard work and planting flowers; and was a member of the American Legion. Sylvia will be remembered for her sense of humor and her kind sprit.

Surviving is her daughter, Brandy Durham; son, Christopher (Kareeme) Webb; grandchildren, Adam, Zachary, Sire, Sophia and Aliyah along with a grandson and great-grandson on the way. Also surviving is her sister, Melva (Luke) Kareklas; Manuel (Diane) and Ronald Molina. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Jonathan Webb and brother, Abel Molina.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10 A.M. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St, Maumee. Online Condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019
