Sylvia Ruth Carter
Sylvia Ruth Carter, 82, of Curtice, Ohio passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 3, 1937 in West Union, Ohio to Albert and Bessie Hymore. Sylvia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She was a kind woman who put everyone's needs before hers. Sylvia was a member of Hope Community Church where she made many friends over the years. Her strong faith and family were the rocks that she leaned on and carried her through this last season of her life.
Sylvia was a joy to be around. It was impossible to walk into her house without being offered food and drink. She was a wonderful cook and passed this on to her children and grandchildren. She made a mean chicken paprikas! Another trait that she passed on to her family was her love for card playing, scrabble, and bingo. She spent the last year of her life staying with her youngest daughter, Barb and husband Rich. Many an afternoon and evening were spent with family and friends, talking, laughing and reminiscing. If you showed up at the house, you would probably be invited to play a game of Five Crowns with her family, friends, and special neighbors, the Edlers. Words cannot express how much she will be missed. Her light will continue to shine in our hearts forever.
Sylvia is survived by her children, John (Connie) Carter, Jr., Mark (Judy) Carter, Pam (Tim) Jordan and Barb (Rich) Petrusky; grandchildren, Stephanie (Rick) Snyder, Monica (Mike) Romstadt, Jaclyn (Chris) Mulinix, John Carter III, Jamie Nissen, Jenny Carter, Mark (Sara) Carter, Jeff (Kelly) Jordan, Katie (Travis) Reiff, Carter and Natalee Petrusky; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Virginia (Jodi) Kline; brother, Ronald (Patty) Hymore; brother-in-law, Ray Wilcox; sisters-in-law, Carlon Mummert, Ina Heath, Sally Carter, Cheryl Hymore, Joyce Hymore and Carol Hymore; dear friend Jane Perry. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John and several brothers and sisters.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon Ohio on Monday, November 11, 2019, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at Hope Community Church, 5650 Starr Avenue Extension, Oregon, where family will greet guests after 9 a.m. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to Hope Community Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
A special thanks to the staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, especially to her nurse, Beth. "Those to whom we say farewell are welcomed by others".
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019