Taleb "Ted" Ayoub
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our father, husband, grandfather, and friend Ted Taleb Ayoub, 82. He passed away peacefully on August 6, 2019 in Dubai having touched so many lives with his kindness, his giant spirit, and his love of life. Ted is survived by his beautiful wife, Sabah, his three sons; Sam (Ruba), Ramez (Ghadir), Nader, his daughter Susan, and two grandsons Alex and Danny.
Ted was the Founder of Trans Seas, and the Chairman and CEO of the Yamasaki Association & Intl. He built his companies on the pillars of honesty and integrity, the same way he lived his life. He was a mentor and inspiration to so many, empowering everyone around him to become the best version of themselves. Two of his favorite mantras are,
"The distance between success and failure can only be measured by one's desire", and
"Nothing in this world is impossible to a willing heart. Always!"
A wise man with incredible character, Ted Ayoub had a passion for learning and teaching. He will forever be loved and missed by his family, including several nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters, and in-laws. He leaves behind a community of friends and family who will forever cherish his generous spirit and compassionate soul.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends around the world. While he may no longer be with us, his indelible spark will shine for eternity.
Funeral services will be held at the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo in Perrysburg, Ohio on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 10, 2019