Tali Voss
Tali Voss

Tali Voss, 24 years old, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on the Big Island of Hawaii, September 16, 2020. Tali is the daughter of Carrie Braden Voss and Dennis Voss.

Tali was a beautiful spirit with a gifted voice. She returned to the mainland to sing for family weddings and auditioned for American Idol. While the family has peace that she is embraced in the arms of God, the sudden loss of Tali is tragic and hard to accept.

Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Makai and Haku along with their father, Logan Zara; siblings, Kaila and Tanu and grandmothers, Nafa Voss and Pamela Braden.

She leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins in the Hawaiian Islands and the Toledo area.

A Memorial Mass is being offered at St. Michael Archangel Church, Toledo on October 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.


Published in The Blade from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Michael Archangel Church
