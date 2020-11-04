Tamara KneisleyTamara (Tammy) Kneisley, 62, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at the University of Michigan Cancer Center. She was a graduate of Jackson High School in Massillon, Ohio in 1976, and received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Toledo in 1980.In 1984, Tammy was offered a part-time position in the UT ticket office while awaiting the birth of her daughter, which quickly evolved into a full-time position in the Athletic Department as an Administrative Assistant. She was involved in many aspects of the department, but her greatest joy was taking care of the student athletes and coaches. Tammy touched the hearts of hundreds of collegiate athletes, coaching staff, alumni, faculty, and community members of the University. Her response about taking time off was always the same, "It would only hurt the kids" as their care meant everything to her. She retired in August 2017 after 32 memorable years of service.Tammy's favorite pastime was following her beloved Cleveland sports teams – The Browns and The Indians. There wasn't a single game she missed or a piece of sports trivia she didn't know. In her mind, no matter what the score – they won the championship every year.Given the nickname "Tailgate Tammy," Tammy was what many would call "the hostess with the most-est." From sports tailgates to holiday parties, nothing she did was ever minimal. All she wanted was for everyone to feel at home surrounded by smiling faces and full bellies.Tammy was a skillful baker and extraordinary cookie master among her many talents. Watching Tammy cook was one of her family's favorite moments. Her family and friends will truly miss her in the kitchen, and will do their best in trying to keep up with her delicious recipes that are always a staple at every holiday gathering. Tammy's cooking style was envied by many. She had an eye for making any recipe her own and coined the term "Floation" that her daughter Stephanie will continue on through the cookbook she developed in her honor.There was nothing more relaxing to her than cuddling up in her hammock with her dogs and a good book. She enjoyed planting flowers in her garden and laughing at the birds playing in the bird bath. Tammy was also the ultimate bargain shopper and always loved hunting the TJMaxx aisles for all of the best deals.Tammy was passionate about a lot of things, but nothing came close to the love she had for her family. Her husband Jeff was the love of her life for 39 amazing years and always held her hand through every sunny and rainy day. He always found a way to make her laugh and brought a spark to her eye that lit up the room.She was most proud of all of the accomplishments her daughter Stephanie and son Benjamin have made, and the successful, compassionate, and loving individuals they have become.Tammy was selfless in every way, always putting everyone else's troubles in front of her own and leading with grace in her heart. In times of worry, you'd often hear her say, "think of elephant's belly-buttons" or "chin-up buttercup!" …anything to make you smile.For those able to attend the visitation and funeral ceremony, Tammy asks that you wear her team's favorite colors – the beloved Cleveland Indians, or your favorite teams colors.Tammy is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Jeffrey; daughter, Stephanie; and son, Benjamin; fathe,r Raymond Florey; sister, Julie Florey; her three sisters-in-law, Jennifer (Marty) Hartwig, Jill (Steve) Kuczynski, Jodi (Tom) Patterson; nephews, Phillip (Mason), Jeffrey (Laurel), and Ross (Emily & Hudson) Hartwig, Justin and Austin Kuczynski, Akhom Khioukhom; and nieces, Bailee (Brandi) Snyder, and Lily Scott; along with numerous close friends.Tammy's family will receive friends during a time of visitation on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home (5155 West Sylvania Ave., Toledo, OH 43623). Funeral Services will take place in the funeral home on Saturday, November 7, 2020 beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Due to recent health orders, all those in attendance will be required to wear a mask.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be directed to The University of Toledo - Tammy Kneisley Scholarship Fund to support the non-revenue sport athletes.