I’m so sorry for the loss of your family member.

I never knew her last name, but could this beautiful young lady be the same Tamika who used to work in the bakery/ice cream shop in the Lower level of One SeaGate in the concourse that ran between Owens-Illinois and Portside back in mid to late 80s? She was probably around 18, her name was Tamika and she looked a lot like this photo. She was always so cheerful and friendly.

Even if not the same young lady, so very sorry for your family’s loss.

Nancy McCoy

Acquaintance