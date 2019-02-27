Tammie Lajoie



Ms. Tammie Lajoie, 55, of Perrysburg, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at her home. She was born to Gordon and Glenda (Bundy) Weatherford in Toledo on Thursday, December 19, 1963.



Her outdoor passion was a gift to her children who forever are filled with wonderful loving memories together on the countless trips they all shared at The Walt Disney Fort Wilderness Campgrounds. Extending on those memories are the miles of horse riding trails they shared together at the early ages of her children. She was blessed to be able to take trips all over this beautiful country with her children, each one special, each one different, and each one full of love and laughter.



Tammie had a strong enthusiasm for life. She was an equestrian lover, especially for her horse, Chief, during her younger years. Tammie had a very warm, inviting, bubbly personality that would light up any room she walked into with a feeling of love and compassion.



Her loving, caring ways will be forever missed by her children, their father, her mother, her brothers, and countless friends and extended family. Left to cherish Tammie's memory are her two children, Cory Joseph Lajoie and Samantha Jo Lajoie. Her siblings: Jeff (Amy), Mark, and Shawn Weatherford (Rachel); mother, Glenda Weatherford; and nieces and nephews, Jessica (Brad) Moran, and Madison, Maci, Shawn Jr, Sidney, James "JJ", and Tristan. Tammie was preceded in death by her father, Gordon Weatherford (6/7/06), and nephew, Joshua Anthony (8/2/17).



Friends will be received Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 East South Boundary Street Perrysburg, Ohio (419-874-3133). Funeral Services will be at the funeral home on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to . To leave condolences and share memories with Tammie's family please visit our website at:



www.witzlershank.com





Published in The Blade on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary