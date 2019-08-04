Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
419-740-6151
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tammy Lowery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tammy Lowery


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tammy Lowery Obituary
Tammy Lowery

Tammy Lynn Lowery passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family at the age of 56.

Tammy is survived by her husband, Bill Lowery; children, Lindsay Bower (Caleb), Justin Lowery and Nichole Lowery (Rich); mother, Barbara Pierce; grandsons, Bayn Miller and Finnegan Quinn; siblings, Stephanie Beemer (Dan) Kathleen Lucero, Kevin Harrigan (Cheri), Brian Pierce and Carrie Pierce.

Family will receive friends at the Castillo Funeral Home, 1757 Tremainsville Rd., Saturday, August 10th, after 11 AM followed a Celebration of Life Service 1:00 PM. Memorial tributes may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

www.celebratelifetoledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tammy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now