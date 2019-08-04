|
|
Tammy Lowery
Tammy Lynn Lowery passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family at the age of 56.
Tammy is survived by her husband, Bill Lowery; children, Lindsay Bower (Caleb), Justin Lowery and Nichole Lowery (Rich); mother, Barbara Pierce; grandsons, Bayn Miller and Finnegan Quinn; siblings, Stephanie Beemer (Dan) Kathleen Lucero, Kevin Harrigan (Cheri), Brian Pierce and Carrie Pierce.
Family will receive friends at the Castillo Funeral Home, 1757 Tremainsville Rd., Saturday, August 10th, after 11 AM followed a Celebration of Life Service 1:00 PM. Memorial tributes may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
www.celebratelifetoledo.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019