Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
(419) 666-3121
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Tammy Sue Baker


Tammy Sue Baker Obituary
Tammy Sue Baker

Tammy Sue Baker, 57, of Walbridge, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on January 21, 1962 to Price J. and Virginia (Carter) Mullins in Toledo. She was a graduate of Genoa High School and married Terry Baker on June 29, 1985 in Oregon, Ohio. Tammy was employed as a Health Aid for the Luther Home of Mercy. She loved reading, cooking, gambling and made a wonderful margarita. She also loved to work in in her garden tending to her roses.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Terry; children, Brent (Kayla) Baker, Jeremy and Shelby Baker; mother, Virginia (Charles) Gee; siblings, Andrea (Brian) McCloskey, Debra Justus, Tim Mullins and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Price J. Mullins.

Friends will be received at the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, Ohio on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 12:00-4:00 PM followed by the funeral service at 4 PM. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Tammy's family. Online condolences may be left at

www.witzlershankfh.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 14, 2019
