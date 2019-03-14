Tammy Sue Baker



Tammy Sue Baker, 57, of Walbridge, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on January 21, 1962 to Price J. and Virginia (Carter) Mullins in Toledo. She was a graduate of Genoa High School and married Terry Baker on June 29, 1985 in Oregon, Ohio. Tammy was employed as a Health Aid for the Luther Home of Mercy. She loved reading, cooking, gambling and made a wonderful margarita. She also loved to work in in her garden tending to her roses.



Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Terry; children, Brent (Kayla) Baker, Jeremy and Shelby Baker; mother, Virginia (Charles) Gee; siblings, Andrea (Brian) McCloskey, Debra Justus, Tim Mullins and many loving nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her father, Price J. Mullins.



Friends will be received at the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, Ohio on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 12:00-4:00 PM followed by the funeral service at 4 PM. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Tammy's family. Online condolences may be left at



www.witzlershankfh.com





Published in The Blade on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary