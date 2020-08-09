1/1
Tara (Sullivan) Jones
Tara (Sullivan) Jones

Tara passed away unexpectedly on July 30, 2020, in Naples, Florida. After attending the University of Toledo, Tara worked for a number of years as a social worker. A lifelong lover of sports, many of her friends were made on the tennis courts and golf courses in Naples and Toledo. Every room she entered she did so with a smile and they were contagious.

She is survived by her spouse, Willis Jones of Sylvania, OH/Naples, FL; five children, Mark (Larry Lipper) Stephens, John (Stacey) Stephens, Mark Jones, Julie Lowery and Michael (Emily) Jones; her two brothers, Dick (Carleen) Sullivan, Kevin (Lyn) Sullivan; her nine grandchildren, Addison, Ashley, Colton, Ryan, Amanda, Jacob, Mikey, Jack and Max. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilma and John Sullivan; her sister, Colleen (Sullivan) Honsberger.

A celebration of life is planned on Sunday, August 23rd, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Shorty's Back Forty located at 5215 Monroe St. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Melanoma Research Alliance.


Published in The Blade from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Shorty's Back Forty
