Tarra R. Kopp


1981 - 2019
Tarra R. Kopp Obituary
Tarra R. Kopp

Tarra R. Kopp, age 38, died Friday, December 20th, 2019 after a brief illness. Tarra was born in Toledo, Oh on January 29th, 1981.

She spent most of her working life as a waitress in various restaurants in the Toledo area. So that others may not have to experience the illness that she so courageously endured, she has donated her body to medical science.

Tarra is survived by her Loving parents, Ellen (Doug) Gillen, Michael (Dawn) Kopp. She is also survived by her daughters, Tiffany, Amanda, Tammy and Jackie; brothers, Eric, Andy, Lawrence, Jeff; sisters, Jessica, Brittany, and Samantha and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Bryan Kopp; grandparents Audrey Allgier, William Baker and Carl and Jeanette Kopp.

A memorial service is to be scheduled at a later date.

Published in The Blade from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
