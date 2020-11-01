Tayshaun "Tay" DavisTayshaun "Tay" Davis was born January 25, 2006 to Tahjiyana Justice and LaMondre Gaston. Tayshaun gained his wings on October 26, 2020.Tayshaun attended Gateway Middle School. He enjoyed riding dirt bikes and 4-wheelers. He also enjoyed hanging with his friends. His favorite phrases were, "you weird" or "you a corn". He had a very playful soul. Tayshaun loved annoying his sisters. He was the best big brother and cousin.He was preceded in death by his great grandmother, Jackie Justice; and uncle, Tyrone Armstrong Jr.Tayshaun leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Tahjiyana; father, LaMondre; sisters, Jazmier, LaMayah, Taylor, Logan, and Peyton Gaston, Adrionna and Tai'Onna Davis; grandmother, Sharvella Justice, grandfather, Ed Lee Craig; and a host of family and friends. "4 Ever 14."