Tayshaun "Tay" Davis
2006 - 2020
Tayshaun "Tay" Davis

Tayshaun "Tay" Davis was born January 25, 2006 to Tahjiyana Justice and LaMondre Gaston. Tayshaun gained his wings on October 26, 2020.

Tayshaun attended Gateway Middle School. He enjoyed riding dirt bikes and 4-wheelers. He also enjoyed hanging with his friends. His favorite phrases were, "you weird" or "you a corn". He had a very playful soul. Tayshaun loved annoying his sisters. He was the best big brother and cousin.

He was preceded in death by his great grandmother, Jackie Justice; and uncle, Tyrone Armstrong Jr.

Tayshaun leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Tahjiyana; father, LaMondre; sisters, Jazmier, LaMayah, Taylor, Logan, and Peyton Gaston, Adrionna and Tai'Onna Davis; grandmother, Sharvella Justice, grandfather, Ed Lee Craig; and a host of family and friends. "4 Ever 14."

Published in The Blade from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
