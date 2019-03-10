Home

Ted Childress

Ted Childress Obituary
Ted Childress

Ted Childress, 70 of Perrysburg, passed away peacefully in his home Monday, surrounded by his family. Loving husband of Linda, his angel of 47 years. He dearly loved his children Laurie (Andy), Michelle (Mike) and Ted C. His heart was full of love for his grandchildren: Doug, Brandie, Michael, Tyler, Jeff and Emily; as well as his great grandchildren. His heart was bursting with love for his special great granddaughter Arieanna "Duck." Also, special sister in law and brothers in law, Heide, JR, and David, and his buddy Whitey. He is survived by his loving brothers, Clint and Bill Childress, and a host of nieces and nephews He was preceded in death by 7 sisters and 1 brother, as well as parents George and Bertha. His loving companion Bear is with him. He is happy to be home with his mother and father. Ted's blood ran blue for his beloved Kentucky Wildcats. He loved Notre Dame, the Cowboys and the Yankees. Be happy my love, and wait for me. Always and forever.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
