|
|
Ted E. Miller
Ted E. Miller (affectionately known as "Teddy Bear") age 72, transitioned to his heavenly home on Saturday, November 9, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born on January 24, 1947 to Sam and Lottie Miller in Stanton, TN. Ted graduated from Scott High School in 1965 and the University of Toledo with a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Engineering. He served in the Army Reserves until 1976 and retired from Daimler Chrysler in Trenton, Michigan in 2017.
He leaves to cherish his memory his high school sweetheart, Terrie, married 52 ½ years, his children, Damon Miller (Tiffany Davis) and Devanee Washington (Alex) and six grandchildren, his sisters, Jean Reece and Verna Waller, and brothers Sam Miller (preceded him in death), Johnny Miller and Jimmy Beard.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate the life of Ted at Glass City Church of Christ, 901 Hoag St, Toledo, Ohio 43607, Dr. Robert G. Birt, Jr., officiating. Wake services Friday, November 15 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and family hour Saturday, November 16 at 10:00 a.m. with funeral services beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 13, 2019