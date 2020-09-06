1/1
Ted G. Motter
1947 - 2020
Ted G. Motter

08/30/1947 - 09/01/2020

Ted G. Motter, age 73, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. Ted was born on Toledo on August 30, 1947, to Karl and Helen Motter Sr. He was a 1966 graduate of Maumee High School and earned his bachelor's degree in journalism from Ohio University.

First and foremost, Ted was a loving husband, father and grandfather "Papa". Locally, Ted owned and operated Horn Lock and Key in Maumee for many years. His strong work ethic and commitment to his family and business was something many admired. He enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren; his cottage at Vineyard Lake in Irish Hills; fishing, soccer, boating and shooting guns. He was a member of the Brooklyn Sports Club. In 1995, Ted coached his son Brett's soccer team, (Maumee Express Boy's 81 Soccer) and led the team to the club's first and only State Championship title.

Surviving is his loving wife of 50 years, Anne; sons, AJ (Catrina) and Ryan (Stacey) Motter; grandchildren, Kalub, Keegan, Bryce, Conner, Dylan, Elizabeth, Grace, Cole, Vivian, Ella, Andrew and Katelyn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Brett and bother, Karl Motter Jr.

Family and friends will be received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 3:00-8:00 PM. A Celebration of Life for Ted will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Waterville, OH. Online condolences may be shared at

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
SEP
9
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
Memories & Condolences
September 5, 2020
Our hearts go out to you. We were so sorry to hear of Teds passing. He was so much fun to be around. I know it will take a long time to heal and please know we are here for you . He was such a wonderful papa & all of the kids love him so very much. We always keep his memory alive for the Ella & Andrew. God Bless!
Carolyn & Ted Kaczorowski
Friend
September 4, 2020
It was with great sadness that I read of Ted's passing. We were more acquaintances than friends, but shared our love of sports. My thoughts and prayers are with you Anne and family.

Alan Kunz
MHS Class of 66







Alan Kunz
Classmate
September 3, 2020
