Ted G. Motter08/30/1947 - 09/01/2020Ted G. Motter, age 73, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. Ted was born on Toledo on August 30, 1947, to Karl and Helen Motter Sr. He was a 1966 graduate of Maumee High School and earned his bachelor's degree in journalism from Ohio University.First and foremost, Ted was a loving husband, father and grandfather "Papa". Locally, Ted owned and operated Horn Lock and Key in Maumee for many years. His strong work ethic and commitment to his family and business was something many admired. He enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren; his cottage at Vineyard Lake in Irish Hills; fishing, soccer, boating and shooting guns. He was a member of the Brooklyn Sports Club. In 1995, Ted coached his son Brett's soccer team, (Maumee Express Boy's 81 Soccer) and led the team to the club's first and only State Championship title.Surviving is his loving wife of 50 years, Anne; sons, AJ (Catrina) and Ryan (Stacey) Motter; grandchildren, Kalub, Keegan, Bryce, Conner, Dylan, Elizabeth, Grace, Cole, Vivian, Ella, Andrew and Katelyn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Brett and bother, Karl Motter Jr.Family and friends will be received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 3:00-8:00 PM. A Celebration of Life for Ted will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Waterville, OH. Online condolences may be shared at