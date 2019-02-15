Services Ansberg-West Funeral Directors 3000 Sylvania Ave Toledo , OH 43613 (419) 472-7633 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St Clement Church 3030 Tremainsville Rd. View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St Clement Church 3030 Tremainsville Rd. View Map Resources More Obituaries for Ted Powers Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ted Powers

1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Ted Powers, who with his wife, Sheila, owned a West Toledo antiques business for more than 35 years, died Feb. 10 at Charter Senior Living, Sylvania Township. He was 82.



He had Alzheimer's disease, his wife said. The couple closed Ancestor House Antiques on May 31, 2017.



Sales had been his forte after service in the Marine Corps - real estate, Filter Queen vacuum cleaners. He had charisma, his wife said.



"If it could be sold, he got involved," his wife said.



His mother was fond of collectibles. He was enamored with antiques since elementary school, he told The Blade in 2012. His sister, Peggy June Mc- Clure, opened Ancestor House Antiques in the mid-1960s.



"The love of it ran in their blood," his wife said.



Mr. Powers and his wife had bought and sold antiques while living in the Dayton area. A car crash left Mrs. McClure unable to work in the antiques business, and she passed Ancestor House to Mr. Powers and his wife.



His sister died in November, 2008.



The couple built their offerings through private purchase, but also through finds at estate sales and auctions.



He knew that shoppers could find gems at garage sales, unbeknownst to seller or buyer. He told The Blade in 2005 that a woman came into the shop who didn't realize the Tiffany lamps she bought were worth thousands. She paid $150 each for the lamps, having talked the owner down from an asking price of $250.



He had advice for garage sales shoppers: Don't be afraid to haggle on price and, if in search of collectibles, bring a price guide.



"People find things all the time that are valuable at garage sales," Mr. Powers told The Blade. "They don't take the time to look it up or try and find any information about it."



Mr. Powers held occasional instant antique appraisals in public for several organizations.



"Many times people would tell me later they appreciated his honesty," his wife said. He made a point of not embarrassing anyone. He might say, his wife recalled, "'We all make mistakes. That's a beautiful piece, but you thought it was from 1891. Unfortunately it was from 1991.'"



Although of recent vintage, the couple also came to specialize in Lotton Art Glass.



The Powerses were longtime leaders on teams that prepared would-be Catholics for the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults, first at St. Clement Church and then at Regina Coeli Church. Mr. Powers had become a Catholic in 1986.



He had been introduced to the RCIA process through a Christmas-season act of charity that led the couple to the St. Clement rectory and the Rev. James Auth, whom they'd met through the antiques business. Mrs. Powers was brought up in the Catholic Church but fell away.



"It was a journey for both of us," his wife said.



He was born March 13, 1936, to Helen and William Powers, who had a service station for about 40 years on Monroe Street. He was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School.



For several years, he had an exotic animal refuge near Dayton, caring for a tiger, lion, and macaw, among others.



Surviving are his wife, Sheila Powers, whom he married Aug. 5, 1985; two daughters; two sons, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Clement Church, where the body will be after 9 a.m. Arrangements are by Ansberg-West Funeral Home.



The family suggests tributes to the St. Clement maintenance fund or Critter Crusaders of Lakeview and Kenton, Ohio.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at: [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on Feb. 15, 2019