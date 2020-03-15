|
|
Teddi K. Barton
Teddi K. Barton, of Toledo, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Teddi was born on March 30, 1955 in Toledo and moved to Clearwater, FL in November 2018. She graduated from Whitmer High School in 1973 and went to work for Chrysler-Jeep, retiring after 30 years. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ted and Katherine Barton; and a sister, Denise Hilton. She is survived by daughter Britney Perry, of Tampa, FL; son, Dustin Perry (Ryanna), of Erie, MI; four grandchildren; two sisters, Becky (Jack) Clifton of CA, Gina Champion (Mark) of Sylvania, OH; two brothers, Steve Barton and Jeff Barton of Toledo, OH; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and two Aunts and an Uncle.
A memorial service will be at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 3219 Tremainsville Rd. Toledo, OH 43613 on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020