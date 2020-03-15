Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzler Shank/Trilby Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 473-1301
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Witzler Shank/Trilby Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Witzler Shank/Trilby Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map

Teddi K. Barton


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teddi K. Barton Obituary
Teddi K. Barton

Teddi K. Barton, of Toledo, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Teddi was born on March 30, 1955 in Toledo and moved to Clearwater, FL in November 2018. She graduated from Whitmer High School in 1973 and went to work for Chrysler-Jeep, retiring after 30 years. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ted and Katherine Barton; and a sister, Denise Hilton. She is survived by daughter Britney Perry, of Tampa, FL; son, Dustin Perry (Ryanna), of Erie, MI; four grandchildren; two sisters, Becky (Jack) Clifton of CA, Gina Champion (Mark) of Sylvania, OH; two brothers, Steve Barton and Jeff Barton of Toledo, OH; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and two Aunts and an Uncle.

A memorial service will be at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 3219 Tremainsville Rd. Toledo, OH 43613 on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m.

www.witzlershanktrilby.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teddi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -