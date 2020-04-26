Teddie D. "Ted" Woods
Teddie "Ted" D. Woods Teddie "Ted" D. Woods, age 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020 at home. He was born in Beckley, West Virginia and later moved to Adrian, Michigan where he graduated from Adrian High School. Ted was a line operator at General Motors Powertrain Plant in Toledo, OH and long standing member of the Local UAW until retiring in 1994 after 30 years of service. He was a longtime member of Northwest Baptist Church where he enjoyed a great fellowship and was loved by many friends. Ted is survived by his loving wife, Eulah A (Foster) Woods; his two sons, Theodore (Ellen) Lewis of Carver Bluffs, MN, Sean Woods of Toledo, OH; and daughter, Rebecca (Harold) Gerber of Sylvania, OH; he was the proud grandfather of Michael (Jackie) Gill Jr. and Amy (Joseph) Myler; as well as five great-grandchildren; and several great-great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation be made to Northwest Baptist Church in Ted's name. A Remembrance will be held privately by the immediate family. Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel (419 473 0300). To send condolences or leave a special message for Ted's family, please visit our website. www.NewcomerToledo.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Eulah and family - I am so sorry for your loss. I mostly remember Ted and his dry sense of humor from our many years at Liberty Baptist. He would look right at you and say something funny with a straight face and sometimes I would be on my way home before I got it. It was really nice to see a familiar face when we started going to Northwest Baptist and am glad we got to reconnect in a small way. Ted was a wonderful man of God and he will be missed. My prayers are with all of you during this time of sorrow.
Debbie Royalty
Friend
Ted was always very kind he was my Sunday school teacher at liberty baptist church our deepest heart felt sympathy to the family god bless every one of you praying for you all jack and Vickie Rutherford millner
Jack millner
Friend
