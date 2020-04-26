Teddie "Ted" D. Woods Teddie "Ted" D. Woods, age 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020 at home. He was born in Beckley, West Virginia and later moved to Adrian, Michigan where he graduated from Adrian High School. Ted was a line operator at General Motors Powertrain Plant in Toledo, OH and long standing member of the Local UAW until retiring in 1994 after 30 years of service. He was a longtime member of Northwest Baptist Church where he enjoyed a great fellowship and was loved by many friends. Ted is survived by his loving wife, Eulah A (Foster) Woods; his two sons, Theodore (Ellen) Lewis of Carver Bluffs, MN, Sean Woods of Toledo, OH; and daughter, Rebecca (Harold) Gerber of Sylvania, OH; he was the proud grandfather of Michael (Jackie) Gill Jr. and Amy (Joseph) Myler; as well as five great-grandchildren; and several great-great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation be made to Northwest Baptist Church in Ted's name. A Remembrance will be held privately by the immediate family. Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel (419 473 0300). To send condolences or leave a special message for Ted's family, please visit our website. www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.