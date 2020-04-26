Eulah and family - I am so sorry for your loss. I mostly remember Ted and his dry sense of humor from our many years at Liberty Baptist. He would look right at you and say something funny with a straight face and sometimes I would be on my way home before I got it. It was really nice to see a familiar face when we started going to Northwest Baptist and am glad we got to reconnect in a small way. Ted was a wonderful man of God and he will be missed. My prayers are with all of you during this time of sorrow.

Debbie Royalty

Friend