Tedra Denise Green-Smith was born April 3, 1970, Toledo, Ohio, to the parents of Harold B. Green and Estell (Green) Rose. She received Christ at the age of 5 years old and was baptized at Calvary Baptist Church, Toledo, Ohio, by the late Reverend L.H. Newsome. During her childhood her family later transferred their membership to Family Baptist Church Toledo, Ohio, under the pastorate of Reverend Floyd Rose where she was a faithful junior usher. During her adult life she joined Lighthouse Fellowship Prayer Tower, Ottawa Lake, Michigan, under the pastorate of Dr. May Dupree. Bishop Michael and Kathi Pitts were instrumental in her latter spiritual life. Tedra always stayed connected to her spiritual upbringing and loved Jesus with all her heart. She and her immediate family had a close, loving bond.

Tedra attended Toledo Public Schools; was a cheerleader at McTigue Jr. High, Toledo, Ohio; was in the choir at Rogers High School. She graduated from Robert S. Rogers High School, Toledo, Ohio, June 1988. Tedra was blessed with the gift of music and took piano lessons for several years. She competed in the International Music competition every year always placing first or second solo.

Upon graduation from high school Tedra received a Music Scholarship to Kentucky State University, Frankfort, Kentucky and was accepted into the department of music education in 1988. She was very active-cheerleader, traveled with the Concert Choir, was Homecoming First Attendant her senior year. Tedra graduated from Kentucky State University in 1994 with a Bachelor Music Education Degree. Tedra was an alumni and is still remembered by faculty and classmates as a beautiful person.

Tedra was a hard worker and believed you do your best with the gifts God blesses you with. After graduating from college, Tedra moved back to Toledo, Ohio, where she began her career as a music teacher at Toledo Public Schools in 1994. She was a substitute teacher then hired permanently at Pickett Elementary School. Later she transferred to Hawkins Elementary School. For several years she also taught private piano lessons at Craig's Piano & Keyboards, Toledo, Ohio. Tedra worked part-time since 2008 for Gray Family Homes, Inc, Toledo, Ohio, providing care to individuals with developmental disabilities, and the clients and staff loved her. Tedra worked until she no longer could due to her battle against cancer.

In 2002, Tedra was a founding member of the Christian singing group Ushering under the leadership of Minister Art Johnson. Tedra was the vocal coach for the group and sang alto and some tenor. In addition to sharing her melodious and spirit-filled voice with her group she also shared her gift at other events and church functions. In 2015 and 2016 Ushering appeared on the Bobby Jones Gospel Show. In 2016 Tedra was the designated speaker for the group, speaking directly with Bobby Jones on national television in front of a live audience and millions that tuned in. Tedra took part in the production of two studio CD recordings that were released in 2004 and 2011. In June 2019 the group did a live recording to be released in the future featuring Geoffrey Golden and Tedra sang lead, "It's In My Praise," with Kimberli Johnson background. Tedra brought life to Ushering and everyone in the group loved her and didn't want to do anything musical without her.

Tedra decided to train within the realm of body building as a figure competitor and in a short period of time she excelled. She entered in several competitions some of which included; 1st Place in her class-2017 Nichole Wilkins in Michigan, 2017 National Physique Committee Master's National in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, 2017 North American in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, 2nd Place in her class-2018 National Physique Committee Kentucky Muscle, Kentucky, 2nd Place in her class-2018 Natural Northern USA in Cleveland, OH. Two of the gyms Tedra trained were Jimmy Momany's Iron Works Gym & Fitness, Holland, Ohio, Super Fitness, Reynold at Dorr Toledo, Ohio. Tedra enjoyed spending time with her friend, mentor, and trainer Maya Stone-International Federation of Body Building Professional.

Tedra married in October 1995. In latter 2019 she separated then legally sought dissolution from Larry J. Smith, Jr.

During her illness Tedra chose to reside with her sister and brother-in-law in Maumee, Ohio. While there, Bishop Michael & Kathi Pitts along with other pastoral care ministers of Cornerstone Church, Toledo, Ohio, visited, prayed, and had communion with Tedra. She lived there until she passed; surrounded by her father, mother, sister, brother-in-law, aunt, daughter, son, nephew, on April 16, 2020, Tedra's spirit left her body and she went to heaven to be with the Lord.

Tedra leaves to cherish her sweetheart loving memory: father (care giver), Harold Green, Toledo, Ohio; mother, Estell (Floyd) Rose, Valdosta, Georgia; daughter (care giver), Chera L. Green; son, Larry J. Smith Tre, Toledo, Ohio; sister and brother-in-law (advocate, primary care givers), Deanca G. (Frank, Jr.) Gray, Maumee, Ohio; aunt (primary care giver), Geraldine Brown, Taylor, Michigan; nephew (care giver), Brennan R. Gray, Toledo, Ohio; aunts, Claudia Simmons, Delores Greer, Toledo, Ohio, Geneva Branch, Sterling Heights, Michigan; uncles, Joe Brown, Toledo, Ohio, George Green, Southfield, Michigan; mother-in-law, Patricia Randolph, Toledo, Ohio; step-daughters, Latricia (Kriston) Allen, Toledo, Ohio, Lanette Smith, Floyd, Virginia, Lorionna Smith, Dayton, Ohio; step-grandchildren, Lonzo Rivers, Jr., Montana Allen, Toledo, Ohio, Grayson Burrall, Dayton, Ohio, Asher Holm, Floyd, Virginia; brothers-in-law, Raymond Smith, Mark (Arnisha)Prather, Toledo, Ohio; step-sister (care giver), Jennifer Rose; step-brothers, Billie Rose, Carl Rose, Toledo, Ohio, Gerald Rose, Atlanta, Georgia, Rose Family; cousins, Valeria (Zeke) Dorsey, Woodstock, Georgia; Travis Simmons, Toledo, Ohio, (supporter) Lisa A. (Darrell) Webb, PhD, Summerville, South Carolina, Benjamin Brown, Nita (Jodie) Biddle, Myra (Ronny) Tuck, LaKesha Brown, Toledo, Ohio; god mother, Evelyn Covington Altamonte, Florida and Covington Family; special friend, Janet Trout, Toledo, Ohio; host of other cousins, family and friends.

Tedra was a "Sweetheart" and truly loved by everyone who came in contact with her. Tedra will be greatly missed and her "Sweetheart Loving Memory and Beautiful Smile" will live on forever…..

Tedra's father, mother, sister, aunt, children are deeply grateful to everyone for your expressions of love, prayers, flowers, monetary gifts, phone calls, texts, emails while Tedra lived and in her passing.

