Tedra Smith Tedra Smith was born April 3rd, 1970, to Estelle Rose and Harold Green. She was a graduate of Roger's High school, and Kentucky State University. Tedra loved God and singing his praises with the gospel group "Ushering". Tedra was a music teacher for over 20 years and loved her students tremendously. She was an avid competitive body builder, and won several competitions with her husband. Tedra loved her children more than anything and enjoyed spending quality time with them. You could find Tedra cheering at her grandsons football and basketball games on the weekends. Leaving behind to cherish Tedras memory is husband, Larry Smith; mother, Estelle Rose; father, Harold Green; children, Chera Green and Larry Smith III; step children, LaTricia Allen, Lanette Smith and Lorionna Smith; sister, Dianca Grey; 4 grandchildren and her "gym family." Tedra will be missed by all who knew her, especially her loving husband.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store