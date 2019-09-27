|
(News story) Dr. Teodoro "Ted" Barloa Nonoy, Jr., a longtime Toledo-area anesthesiologist, died Aug. 15 in Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center, Wilmington, N.C. He was 84.
He died of complications from dementia, his son, Dr. Nathaniel Nonoy, said.
The elder Dr. Nonoy retired in 1997 after about 25 years of practicing anesthesiology in the Toledo area as a partner with the former Anesthesia Services Associates.
Additionally he provided anesthesia services at what now is ProMedica Flower Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital, and the Toledo Clinic over the years.
His professional memberships included the Academy of Medicine of Toledo and Lucas County and the Association of International Physicians of Northwest Ohio.
Said Arden Brion, a friend and associate: "He was an excellent anesthesiologist. His colleagues and peers all thought so. He was a highly respected anesthesiologist."
"He worked very hard to take care of his many patients over the years. He was a tireless health-care professional. And he was enormously dependable," Nathaniel Nonoy, who is also a medical doctor, said of his father.
"What animated him primarily was his faith and his profound spirituality that really was the thing that drove him and made him a deeply reflective person that he was. He was an individual of enormous energy, and very driven. He traveled far in his life and he overcame great obstacles," he said, adding that his father had influenced his career choice.
Dr. Nonoy was born March 23,1935, in Ozamiz City, Philippines, to Aristona Barloa Nonoy and Teodoro Nonoy, Sr.
In 1960 he got his doctor of medicine degree from Manila Central University School of Medicine. Dr. Nonoy later came to Toledo and entered an internship at Flower Hospital in 1967, completing it in a year. He then did a general surgery residency and an anesthesiology residency at what now is Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital respectively.
In his free time, he enjoyed tennis, golf, swimming, reading, gardening, and cooking Filipino dishes. He also liked to travel, especially in the Philippines.
Dr. Nonoy was a member of Toledo First Seventh-day Adventist Church, where he was an elder.
Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Carolyn Nonoy; daughter, Nadine Rivas; son, Dr. Nathaniel Nonoy; sisters, Leah Noval and Jethelma Nonoy; and three grandchildren.
There will be no visitation.
Memorial services will begin at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Toledo First Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4909 W. Sylvania Ave.
Arrangements are by Ansberg-West Funeral Home.
The family suggests tributes to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation.
This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at [email protected], 419-724-6089, or on Twitter @mikesigovblade.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 27, 2019