Teodoro "Ted" Nonoy Jr.
Teodoro "Ted" Barloa Nonoy Jr., longtime Toledo resident, passed away on August 15, 2019, in Wilmington, NC, surrounded by his family. He was 84.
Ted was born on March 23,1935 in Ozamiz City, Philippines, to Teodoro Nonoy Sr. and Aristona Barloa Nonoy. He was the fourth of five children. In 1941, he and his family evacuated to the mountains of northern Mindanao in advance of the Japanese invasion of the Philippines. After the war, he studied at Manila Central University School of Medicine, Manila, Philippines, where he graduated with an M.D. degree in 1960. He was the first physician in his family and one of the few doctors in his hometown of Ozamiz where he practiced after graduation. In 1967 he traveled to Toledo, Ohio, to pursue a transitional internship at Flower Hospital, where he would meet his future wife, Carolyn Sue Ceglio, a secretary in the Medical Staff office. In 1968 he enrolled in a general surgery residency at St. Vincent's Hospital, Toledo, Ohio, followed by an anesthesiology residency at Fairview General Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio, which he completed in 1973. He went on to practice anesthesiology as a partner with Anesthesiology Services Associates of Sylvania, Ohio until retirement in 1997. Over the course of his career he provided anesthesia services at Flower Memorial Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital (Maumee, Ohio), and The Toledo Clinic.
He was a member of the Toledo First Seventh-day Adventist Church, where he served as an elder. He was also a member of the Toledo-Lucas County Academy of Medicine and the Association of International Physicians of Northwest Ohio.
Always active, even in his later years, Ted enjoyed tennis, golf, swimming, reading, gardening, and cooking Filipino cuisine. He especially loved to travel, and made many visits over the years to his family and friends in the Philippines.
He is survived by Carolyn, his beloved wife of fifty years; Nadine, his daughter; Nathaniel, his son; Henry, Daniel and Lucas, his grandsons; and his sisters, Leah and Jethelma.
Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Toledo-First Seventh Day Adventist Church. Donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation (NC). Arrangements have been entursted to the Ansberg-West Funeral Directors, 419-472-7633. To send his family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019