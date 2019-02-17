Terah Marie Howard



Terah Howard, age 25, lost her 7 year struggle with heroin addiction on February 12, 2019. She was born to Jerry Howard and Karena Adams on March 27, 1993, a day that changed the lives of all who would come to know her. Terah was a Start High School graduate in 2011 where she played viola in the orchestra but was most interested and involved in making friends and many lifelong memories. Terah liked to stay active playing broomball and soccer, as well as football in the field with the neighborhood boys. She most recently worked at Ramko Distributing while also being a Blade carrier. While words can't really do enough to emphasize how great Terah's presence was, just think about a young woman in a very small package (and that girl could eat!) who had a big personality and could have an even bigger attitude.



Terah with the big blue eyes and beautiful smile was playful, silly and precocious. She was very motivated when she had a passion for something especially if it involved an adventurous experience such as meticulously planning a vacation down to the very last detail. She was lively and energetic almost to the point where you wondered if she was running on pure adrenalin. Terah just lit up a room whenever she walked in and the only friends she didn't have were people she hadn't met yet. She also had a soft spot for animals, bringing home strays every chance she got. Terah was drawn to the exciting things in life but she also always tried to make the best of any situation no matter how good or bad. She did this not only to make herself feel good but she wanted those around her to be positive and happy too. Terah simply wanted to make every moment fun.



Then there was the red-headed Terah. She was proud of her ginger hair and how headstrong she was. That's probably what she was known for most. Since the day she was born she was feisty, fearless, stubborn and strong. Terah was also fiercely loyal, especially when it came down to her family. She could fight with one of her sisters but nobody else better dare mess with them.



Her personality was such that, had she lived another 80 years, she would still be that goofy, silly, confident and lively soul that everyone knew and loved. While she ultimately lost the war, she had a strong soul and fought many battles.



Left to cherish her memory are her mom and best friend, Karena Adams; sisters, Brittany Martin and Kelcie "Razz" Howard; grandparents, Bobbie (Ron Shull) Kosch, and Roger and Phyllis Adams; aunts, Maria Langridge and Jodi (Chris Brownfield) Roach; cousins Adam and Brandon Roach and Maggie Brownfield; cats, Griselda and Enedina; and many other relatives and friends including strangers whose lives she has touched even if they never knew her name. She was preceded in death by her dad, Jerry Howard; uncle, Chuck Roach; great-grandparents, Robert and Maryann Kosch and Betty Hartford; and her favorite cat, Escobar.



The family will receive guests on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 3 – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.



Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider any local animal shelter.



To leave a special message for Terah's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary