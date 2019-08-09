|
Terence Alan "Terry" Whaley
Terence Alan Whaley "Terry," 62, passed away in his home on July 29, 2019 in Toledo, Ohio. Terry was born on February 20, 1957 in Toledo, Ohio to Jean Weighmink and Matthew Lee Whaley, Sr. Terry attended Scott High School and he joined the U.S. Army after graduating. After being honorably discharged Terry worked various jobs. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, sitting by the water, reading books, playing chess, watching movies, playing cards, and enjoyed being with his daughter.
Terry was preceded in death by his father, Matthew L. Whaley, Sr., and his brother, Andrew L. Whaley. He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Jean Weighmink; daughter, LaShawnda (Joe) Thompson; sisters, Patricia Whaley, Margaret Dillard, Marsha Alford, Patricia Hamilton, and Olla Hamilton; brothers, Matthew Whaley, Jr., John Bryant, and Keith Carpenter; 4 step-grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; special nephew, Andrew Glover; special nieces, Samara Scott and Danielle Whaley; uncle, Cornelius; and a host of other nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends.
A memorial service for Terry will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2 PM at Swan Creek Metro Park, 4659 Airport Hwy, Toledo, OH 43615, with a military honors service at 3 PM.
www.toledocremation.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 9, 2019