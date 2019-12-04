|
Dr. Terence J. Mohler
Dr. Terence, "Terry", Mohler, passed into eternity with Christ on December 1st, 2019.
He was married to his beloved wife Carol for 60 years before her passing in 2014. He is survived by his three children; Renee Weaver (Mike), John, and Tim (Jackie). He is also survived by six grandchildren, three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
During his 90 years, Terry was involved in numerous life roles such as husband, parent, grandparent, great grandparent, soldier (Korea 1952-53) student (six degrees), teacher with Toledo Public Schools (teacher supervisor), counselor, psychologist with TPS and private practice, coach (football and cross country), runner (49 marathons and ultra-marathons), milkman, security, gardener, fisherman, and in various activities focused on service to others.
Terry was an active member in the Maumee Rotary (as past President and recipient of several Paul Harris Medals), Rotary District 6600, Rotary International STRIVE program at Maumee High School, Swan Creek Daybreakers, Toledo Road Runners, St Joseph's Parish Maumee, St. Patrick's Parish (Heatherdowns), Knights of Columbus (Fourth Degree), Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars (Post 1115), Lucas County Veterans Burial Corps (Captain and Chaplain), American Legion, Psychological Associates (Founder), and numerous psychological and counseling organizations.
He was listed in many research papers as well as in Who's Who in the World, Who's Who in America, and National Biography.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, December 7th at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church, 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, OH 43614, at 10:00 a.m. where the family will begin greeting guests at 9:30 a.m. There will be a luncheon immediately following the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, Terry requested that donations be made to St Patrick's Parish or Rotary STRIVE program. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 4, 2019