(News story) Terence J. Mohler, who fought in the Korean War and became a teacher, a psychologist, and a volunteer, died Sunday at his residence in Genesis Village senior community. He was 90.
He had congestive heart failure, son Tim said. Running was a pastime until 2017, from jogs through Swan Creek Metropark to ultramarathons.
Mr. Mohler retired in the late 1980s from the Toledo Public Schools. Until age 80, he saw clients at the practice he helped found, Psychological Associates. He respected their privacy and didn't speak much of his work.
"I remember people whom he had counseled who said, 'Wow, your dad helped me, saved my life,'" his son said.
He was a former president of the Maumee Rotary Club and enlisted Maumee High School in the Rotary program, Students Taking Renewed Interest in the Value of Education - STRIVE.
For years, he took part in the Lucas County Veterans Burial Corps. Graveside whatever the weather, he and his comrades demonstrated a community's regard and gratitude. He often had the duty of presenting the U.S. flag to a family member of the veteran.
"He had an innate ability to help. He had an insight on people," his son said. "He lived humbly. Service above self defined everything he did and who he was.
"He was doing what he could to honor these men and women and what they did," his son said.
He was born July 8, 1929, to Gertrude and Edward Mohler. He grew up in West Toledo and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School.
He was drafted in 1951, served in the Army, and was sent to the Korean War, where for a time he was posted to a frigid bunker by the Chinese border. Corporal Mohler didn't say much about his time there until recent years.
"We knew he had a Purple Heart and knew there were some things that were rough - the temperature," his son said. He later penned a memoir of his war years. His legs were struck by shrapnel when his Jeep hit a land mine. He credited the Army orthopedic surgeon for saving his legs, but he had to undergo several medical procedures stateside. He continued to experience pain.
He received a bachelor of education degree from John Carroll University - the first of what would be six degrees, including a doctorate in education and a doctorate in psychology. He taught English for several years at Macomber Vocational High School, where he also coached football and cross country. To supplement the family income, he delivered milk and was a guard.
He later had administrative duties, and as a school psychologist he oversaw testing of students. His stops, as he went from building to building, included the former Spencer-Sharples School in Spencer Township, operated by the Toledo district.
"He was very patient and had a good ear," son John Mohler said. "He was a great dad. I was lucky to have him."
Mr. Mohler and his wife, Carol - also a marathon runner - were longtime members of Toledo Roadrunners Club.
He was a Fourth Degree member of Knights of Columbus and belonged to St. Joseph Church, Maumee, and St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church.
He and his wife, the former Carol Kulczak, married Nov. 5, 1955. She died Dec. 29, 2014.
Surviving are his daughter, Renee Weaver; sons, John and Tim Mohler; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial Mass is to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church, where the family will greet guests after 9:30 a.m.
The family suggests tributes to St. Patrick of Heatherdowns or the Rotary STRIVE program.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 7, 2019