Terence "Terry" Tansey
1950 - 2020
Terence "Terry" Tansey

3/1/1950 - 8/10/2020

Terry Tansey passed away in the early morning hours on August 10, 2020, at age 70, after a yearlong battle with cancer. He was born on March 1, 1950, to Frank and Martha Tansey of Toledo, Ohio. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Army in the early 70's, where he was stationed at Long Binh, in Vietnam. Upon his return from military service, he worked for his father at F.P.Tansey Construction. In the late 1980's he worked as a project inspector for the Ohio Department of Transportation, retiring in 2014.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Frank and Martha. He is survived by his wife, Beth; brothers, Tim, Tom (Patricia), Jim, and John; sister, Martha (Ed) Evanoff; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19, a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



Published in The Blade from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
