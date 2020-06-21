Teresa A. Krzan08/02/1967 - 06/14/2020Teresa A. Krzan"Buttercup"Teresa A. Krzan of Toledo passed away on June 14, 2020 at St. Annes Hospital surrounded by her mother and sister. Teresa was born on August 2nd, 1967 in Toledo, Ohio to Stanley and Anna Krzan. She attended and graduated from Jay Shuer School, then immediately went on to work at Lott Industries Workshop for over 20 years. More recently, Teresa took part in Anne Grady Adult Day Services where she was affectionately referred to as "Flower Girl" due to her fondness for floral printed clothing. Teresa enjoyed collecting and wearing all sorts of jewelry. The more the merrier! She relished in writing little love letters to family and friends. She liked a good game of UNO, drawing, coloring, dancing, listening to music, and sitting down at the kitchen table for family meals. Teresa doted on her baby doll "Dolly" and was so proud to show her off. Her favorite holidays were Halloween, Valentine's Day and Christmas. Teresa's favorite song was "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran. Along with numerous awards throughout her years, Teresa graciously accepted a Special Recognition award from the Lucas County Board of DD for all her volunteerism in the local community.Teresa is survived by her loving family, mother, Anna; brother, Casimir; and sister, Marianne; special aunt and uncle, Josephine and Christopher Majcherowicz; aunts and uncles, many cousins here in the U.S. and abroad. She was preceded in death by her father, Stanley; and brother, Richard.Special thank you goes to Judy, George, and staff at Anne Grady ADS for providing Teresa with a safe environment where she was able to participate in the activities that were most meaningful to her. We especially would like to thank our extended family and friends for all your thoughts and prayers for Teresa and her recovery. Teresa had a warm heart and an infectious smile. Teresa was brave, strong willed, kind, loving and innocent; always willing to share with family and friends. Teresa loved her family more than anything. I love you my sister; my best friend. We Love you, Teresa - Buttercup!The family will be receiving friends at St. Adalbert Catholic Church on Tuesday June 23, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 when the funeral mass will begin. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Arrangements for Teresa's funeral have been entrusted with the Urbanski Funeral Home, 5055 Secor Rd, Toledo, Ohio.