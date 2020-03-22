|
Teresa Ann (Macek) Harbauer
Teresa Ann (Macek) Harbauer, 60, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at home with family by her side. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on August 5, 1959, to Paul and Joyce (Hampton) Macek. Teresa was a 1977 graduate from Rogers High School. She was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church. Teresa worked for RE/MAX Masters in various positions over the years from Receptionist to Office Manager, where she made countless friends and was considered family. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend but she shined best at being a mother to not only her children but her nephews. Family was very important to her.
Teresa is survived by her children, Tara (Andy) Howell, Travis Harbauer, Torrie (Scott) Jones and their children, Kaiden and Payton; Tim (Carli Ringer) Harbauer; mother, Joyce Macek; siblings, Shirley Lease and Jeff Macek; nephews, Mark (Kate Eichenberg) Williams, Dakota and Jarrett Macek; great nephew, Colt Williams; godmother, Ruthie Nemecek; along with aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul, and sister-in-law, Cheryl Macek. Teresa was loved by many and will be dearly missed by all.
There will be a private burial at St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery and a public Celebration of Life memorial being held later this year with details forthcoming. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Ohio Living Hospice, 1730 S Reynolds Rd, Toledo, OH 43614. Arrangements were entrusted to Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020