1/1
Teresa E. Kazmaier
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teresa E. Kazmaier

11/11/1953 - 9/16/2020

Teresa Elaine Kazmaier of Perrysburg, OH, passed away on September 16, 2020, after a courageous 8 year battle with ovarian cancer. She was 66 years old.

Teresa is survived by her husband, Terry Kazmaier of Perrysburg, OH; her son, Jeff (Jennifer) Diefenthaler of Beverly Hills, MI; her step-children, Zak Kazmaier of Rossford, OH, Val Kazmaier of Perrysburg, OH and and Gus (Denise) Kazmaier of Sylvania, OH; grandchildren, Alyssa, Peyton, Bailey and Carter; siblings, Mike (Linda) Best of Genoa, OH and Kathy (Ron) Temple of Northwood, OH and her beloved Parson Russell Terrier, Lou. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Ruth Best of Genoa, OH; brother-in-law, Ron Temple and sister-in-law, Linda Best.

Teresa was born on November 11, 1953, in Toledo, OH, to Walter and Ruth Best. She graduated from The Ohio State University and remained a passionate fan of the Buckeyes, returning to the stadium every fall to cheer them on. Teresa married Terry Kazmaier in March 1995. She retired in 2018 from her career as a project manager in the manufacturing industry. Teresa was a long time lover of dogs and particularly enjoyed the energetic spirit of Jack Russell Terriers. Throughout her life she built several homes and had impeccable taste in home design. In recent years, Teresa enjoyed traveling to Cape Cod in the summer.

A private service for family will be held to celebrate Teresa's life. Memorial contributions can be made to the Wood County Humane Society at wchumane.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society of Toledo

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved