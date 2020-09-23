Teresa E. Kazmaier
11/11/1953 - 9/16/2020
Teresa Elaine Kazmaier of Perrysburg, OH, passed away on September 16, 2020, after a courageous 8 year battle with ovarian cancer. She was 66 years old.
Teresa is survived by her husband, Terry Kazmaier of Perrysburg, OH; her son, Jeff (Jennifer) Diefenthaler of Beverly Hills, MI; her step-children, Zak Kazmaier of Rossford, OH, Val Kazmaier of Perrysburg, OH and and Gus (Denise) Kazmaier of Sylvania, OH; grandchildren, Alyssa, Peyton, Bailey and Carter; siblings, Mike (Linda) Best of Genoa, OH and Kathy (Ron) Temple of Northwood, OH and her beloved Parson Russell Terrier, Lou. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Ruth Best of Genoa, OH; brother-in-law, Ron Temple and sister-in-law, Linda Best.
Teresa was born on November 11, 1953, in Toledo, OH, to Walter and Ruth Best. She graduated from The Ohio State University and remained a passionate fan of the Buckeyes, returning to the stadium every fall to cheer them on. Teresa married Terry Kazmaier in March 1995. She retired in 2018 from her career as a project manager in the manufacturing industry. Teresa was a long time lover of dogs and particularly enjoyed the energetic spirit of Jack Russell Terriers. Throughout her life she built several homes and had impeccable taste in home design. In recent years, Teresa enjoyed traveling to Cape Cod in the summer.
A private service for family will be held to celebrate Teresa's life. Memorial contributions can be made to the Wood County Humane Society at wchumane.org
.