Teresa M. Gravengaard
Teresa M. Gravengaard, age 61,Holland, Ohio passed away early Monday morning, February 24, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo, Ohio. She was born in Rantoul, Illinois on April 14, 1958 to the late Harold and Roselyn (Reissig) Ford. Teresa is a 1976 graduate of Pike-Delta-York High School. She attended the University of Toledo graduating in 1980 with a Bachelor's degree in Education. She taught 18 years in the Toledo Public Schools. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Catherine; sister-in-law, Barbara Ford; brother-in-law Bill Gravengaard. Teresa is survived by her husband, Barry Gravengaard; and their daughter, Kelsey Gravengaard of Minneapolis MN. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, James (Linda) Ford of Toledo, Patricia (Thomas) Patterson of Napoleon, Michael Ford of Delta, Dennis (Deborah) Ford of Delta, Harold (Karen) Ford of Delta, David (Sue Yeager) Ford of Waterville, Mary (Edward) Westerman of West Burlington, IA, Kevin (Lori) Ford of Delta; brother-in-law, Phil (Barb) Gravengaard of Catawba Island; and a multitude of nephews, nieces, and great-nephews and nieces. Celebration of Life for Teresa will take place Saturday March 28, 2020 at Valleywood Golf Club, 12 Noon to 4:00 p.m. Donations can be made to the family and will be distributed in her wishes.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020