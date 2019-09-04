Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Teresa Marie Long


1964 - 2019
Teresa Marie Long Obituary
Teresa Marie Long

Teresa Marie Long, 55, died Thursday, August 29, 2019, at home. She was born August 28, 1964. Teresa was a 1982 graduate of Northwood High School. She was a former scout master, a social member of Walbridge VFW, a former member of Unity United Methodist Church and currently attended Cedar Creek Church.

Teresa is survived by her children, James Lohmeyer III, John Lohmeyer (Mackenzie), Brandon (Gina) Lohmeyer, Kyle Lohmeyer, Heather (Timothy) Brown; 8 grandchildren; fiancé, John Fels; siblings, Tammy (Bear), Terry, Timmy, Todd, Troy, Rodney; many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 3-8 p.m where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019
