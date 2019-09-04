|
Teresa Marie Long
Teresa Marie Long, 55, died Thursday, August 29, 2019, at home. She was born August 28, 1964. Teresa was a 1982 graduate of Northwood High School. She was a former scout master, a social member of Walbridge VFW, a former member of Unity United Methodist Church and currently attended Cedar Creek Church.
Teresa is survived by her children, James Lohmeyer III, John Lohmeyer (Mackenzie), Brandon (Gina) Lohmeyer, Kyle Lohmeyer, Heather (Timothy) Brown; 8 grandchildren; fiancé, John Fels; siblings, Tammy (Bear), Terry, Timmy, Todd, Troy, Rodney; many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 3-8 p.m where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019