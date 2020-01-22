|
Teresa Renee (Biggs) Martin
Teresa Renee Martin (Biggs) passed away the morning of January 21, 2020 surrounded by her family after a long and brave battle with Multiple Sclerosis. She was born in Toledo on November 2, 1961. Teresa was a Maumee High School graduate of 1980 and then went on to obtain her Nursing Degree from The University of Toledo. She married her sweetheart Karl Martin on May 5th 1984 and had three children. Sara Recker (Nathan), Anthony Martin (Dory) and Rebeca Dickens (Seth). She spent most of her career taking care of babies in the NICU department of Riverside Hospital and ended her career as a Pediatric Nurse at Maumee Pediatrics and Saint Anne's Hospital. She enjoyed making crafts for the Apple Butter Fest every year, being a part of her children's lives in everything they did and her summer vacations up at Bellaire Lake Michigan. She lit up when her Grandchildren were near her and loved on them with everything she could.
She is survived by her Husband of 35 years, Karl Martin; her children, Sara (Nathan), Anthony (Dory), and Rebeca (Seth); Grandchildren, Harper, Trystin, Hadley, Griffin, Hunter and Collins; Mother, Suzanne Biggs; and Brother, Jeffrey Biggs (Lisa); Mother-In-Law, Barbara Martin; Brother-In-Laws, Paul Martin (Cindy) and John Martin; nieces, Melissa Martin and Jenna Salow (James); nephew, Brendon Martin; her "Girls" she adored and loved in her childhood years and till her death; and her extended family, the Thomas Kulka family.
She was preceded in death by her loving Father, Gerald Biggs; and her loving Father-In-Law, Joseph Martin.
Her family is forever grateful for the care she received in her years with JAG/Burbank Nursing Home and from Crossroads Hospice during her final days.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Waite and Son Funeral Home, 765 N. Court St., Medina, where the family will receive friends on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
In Lieu of Flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in her honor to the MS Society.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 22, 2020