|
|
Teresa Rose Kowalewski
Teresa Rose Kowalewski, our delicate flower, passed away on Tuesday, July 23 surrounded by her family and friends after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Born the first of five children in Cleveland, Ohio to Antoni and Natalia Kowalewski on August 9, 1958, she worked for 38 years at Saint Vincent Hospital as a Laboratory Technician. Teresa was blessed with wonderful lifelong friends and good neighbors, with whom she was able to share her passion for traveling and immersing herself in different cultures. She was a devoted member of Saint Casimir Polish Catholic Church where she felt closest to God. We already miss Teresa so very much but she is survived by the beautiful memories she left with us. Even though she lived in Toledo, she would always make time to visit her family in Cleveland. She was a family person who cared deeply and loved even deeper. Her vibrant loving glow shone through to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Teresa was very proud and supportive of her nephews and niece in all of their academic and extracurricular pursuits. She will always be remembered, loved, and cherished as the loving woman she was. Teresa leaves behind many traditions and wonderful memories, which will live on through all of her siblings, Jadwiga (Joe) Zodda, Mary, Wally, Krysia; friends; and her nephews and niece, Antonio, Damian, Julia, Andrzej.
Our family will receive friends at JAKUBS & SON FUNERAL HOME at 936 E. 185th St. in Cleveland from 2:00pm to 8:00pm Sunday July 28. Mass will be celebrated at St. Casmir Church at 8223 Sowinski Ave. in Cleveland at 10:30am Monday July 29. Her next door neighbor of many years, Angelo, said it best: "She was good to me my whole life." That was Teresa. We love you. Kochamy ci.
Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 29, 2019