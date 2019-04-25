Teri J. (Judds) Bancroft



It is with profound sadness that the family of Teri Joan (Judds) Bancroft announce her passing on April 22, 2019 at the age of 63 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg, with her loving family by her side.



Teri was born on June 28, 1955 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Wayne and Carol (Cockerill) Judds and grew up in Ashland and Omaha. She graduated from Westside High School and went on to the University of Nebraska – Omaha where she earned her BA in psychology and a Masters in Social Work.



Teri and Jim were introduced by mutual friends while Jim was living in Omaha and they were married on September 29, 1984 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Omaha. She and Jim moved to Jackson, MI where Jim was living as his career with Aeroquip progressed. They moved to Van Wert, OH for 5 years and eventually to Perrysburg where they spent most of the last 3 decades. While living in Van Wert Teri completed the RCIA program at Delphos St John the Evangelist Catholic Church where she joined at Easter in 1989. Their 34 years of marriage was highlighted by enjoying time with their daughter Elizabeth and following her interests.



Teri began her social work career at Immanuel Medical Center in Omaha and then put her education to work in various volunteer activities in each community where they lived including Jackson Junior Welfare League, Hospice of Jackson, Van Wert Hospital Auxiliary TWIG IV group, and her favorite as a volunteer classroom Mom and fundraising volunteer at Lial Catholic School in Whitehouse, OH.



Teri enjoyed gardening, decorating, knitting, cooking, and especially trying out new recipes for her family. She also enjoyed traveling to destinations including Williamsburg, Chicago, Lake James and New Smyrna Beach to see her in-laws, Omaha and Gretna to see relatives and friends, and her favorite, Cincinnati to visit Elizabeth.



Left to cherish her memory are her loving family Jim and Elizabeth, in-laws Harry and Peggy (Dailey) Bancroft, Patrick (Deborah) Bancroft, Mark (Carol Rogan) Bancroft, Ann Bancroft, Sue Bancroft, nephews Eric and Allan Bancroft, and numerous relatives and friends in Nebraska and each of the communities they lived.



She was preceded in death by her parents and both sets of grandparents, as well as other relatives.



Teri battled stage IV cancer valiantly for over 14 months. The family would like to thank all her physicians, nurses, and other caregivers that battled side by side with Teri and worked tirelessly to get her to remission and extend her life. Special thanks to Dr. Brian Miller, Dr. Abhijit Saste and his staff including Amanda, Kim, and Jill, the entire oncology treatment team at Hickman Cancer Center for their care and compassionate treatment of Teri, and the Interventional Radiology team at Flower Hospital.



Friends will be received Friday, April 26, 2019 from 3-7 PM at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Visitation will continue from 10-11 AM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Road, Rossford, Ohio 43460 with a Memorial Mass celebrating her life at 11 AM, with Father Anthony Recker, officiating. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in her honor to Lial Catholic School, Whitehouse, OH or the Hickman Cancer Center at Flower Hospital, Sylvania, OH. Condolences may be made online to the family at



www.witzlershank.com





Published in The Blade from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019