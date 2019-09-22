Home

POWERED BY

Services
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrance Fletcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrance Fletcher


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terrance Fletcher Obituary
Terrance Fletcher

Terrance Keith Fletcher Sr. was born February 6, 1954, in Toledo, OH to Anna Wyatt and Cleo Syph. Terrance received his wings Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at the age of 65.

Terry retired after 30 years from Chrysler Jeep Corp. He attended Libbey High School (class of 1973)

Surviving are his loving wife of 31 years, Renita; daughters, Victoria (James), Valentine, Danielle Whitlock and Jerrica Fletcher; son, Terrance Fletcher, Jr., and 9 grandchildren.

Funeral 6pm Wed. Sept 25, 2019 preceded by wake at 5:00 p.m. at The House of Day Funeral Chapel. Burial Thursday, Sept 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, Rev. David Garner, Officiating

Published in The Blade from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terrance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now