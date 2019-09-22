|
Terrance Fletcher
Terrance Keith Fletcher Sr. was born February 6, 1954, in Toledo, OH to Anna Wyatt and Cleo Syph. Terrance received his wings Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at the age of 65.
Terry retired after 30 years from Chrysler Jeep Corp. He attended Libbey High School (class of 1973)
Surviving are his loving wife of 31 years, Renita; daughters, Victoria (James), Valentine, Danielle Whitlock and Jerrica Fletcher; son, Terrance Fletcher, Jr., and 9 grandchildren.
Funeral 6pm Wed. Sept 25, 2019 preceded by wake at 5:00 p.m. at The House of Day Funeral Chapel. Burial Thursday, Sept 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, Rev. David Garner, Officiating
Published in The Blade from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019