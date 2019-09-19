The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith United Lutheran Church
4543 Douglas Road
Toledo, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith United Lutheran Church
4543 Douglas Road
Toledo, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrence Kutzly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrence "Terry" Kutzly


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terrence "Terry" Kutzly Obituary
Terrence "Terry" Kutzly

Terrence "Terry" Kutzly, 72, of Indianapolis, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was born in Toledo, OH, to Dale C. and June S. (Forrester) Kutzly on October 14, 1946. Terry was a University of Toledo graduate and started his career in 1974 with Champion Spark Plug, more recently referred to as Federal Mogul. After many years, Terry retired as a Corporate Traffic Manager. He will be remembered for his dedicated work ethic and love of the arts. In his younger years, Terry loved traveling.

He is survived by his nephew, Brent (Karie) Kutzly; great-nieces, Krista Dotson, Katelyn Dotson, Makayla Kutzly, Melissa Kutzly; and great-great nephew, Landon Graber. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, James (Brenda) Kutzly.

Friends will be received on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Faith United Lutheran Church, 4543 Douglas Road, Toledo, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Toledo Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now