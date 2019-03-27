Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
(419) 666-3121
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrence Endicott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrence W. Endicott


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Terrence W. Endicott Obituary
Terrence W. Endicott

Terrence W. Endicott, 66, of Millbury, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 in the comfort of his home. Terry was born on February 11, 1953 to Delbert and Patricia (Fraley) Endicott in Louisa, KY. He was a 1972 graduate of Lake High School and had worked as a Crane Operator for Prefinished Metals until his retirement. He enjoyed Harley motorcycles, cars, watching old television shows, and especially loved his cats.

Left to cherish his memory are his siblings: twin brother, Jerry (Diane) Endicott, Liz (Bill) Baughman, Aaron (Pattie) Endicott, Elsa Caudill, and Nina (Brian) Thomas.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law Troy Caudill; and nephew, Nick Baughman.

Per Terry's wishes, services will remain private. His care has been entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Walbridge, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to express their sympathy are asked to consider the .Online condolences for his family may be left at:

www.witzlershankfh.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now