Terrence W. Endicott



Terrence W. Endicott, 66, of Millbury, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 in the comfort of his home. Terry was born on February 11, 1953 to Delbert and Patricia (Fraley) Endicott in Louisa, KY. He was a 1972 graduate of Lake High School and had worked as a Crane Operator for Prefinished Metals until his retirement. He enjoyed Harley motorcycles, cars, watching old television shows, and especially loved his cats.



Left to cherish his memory are his siblings: twin brother, Jerry (Diane) Endicott, Liz (Bill) Baughman, Aaron (Pattie) Endicott, Elsa Caudill, and Nina (Brian) Thomas.



Terry was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law Troy Caudill; and nephew, Nick Baughman.



Per Terry's wishes, services will remain private. His care has been entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Walbridge, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to express their sympathy are asked to consider the .Online condolences for his family may be left at:



www.witzlershankfh.com





Published in The Blade on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary