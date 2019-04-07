|
Terri L. Werner
Terri L. Werner, 58 of Toledo passed away April 5, 2019. Born in Toledo, Ohio on
June 17, 1960 to Frank and Betty Lou (Dull) Rine.
Terri was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Lou Dull, her loving husband Doug Werner, and her dog Lucy. Surviving are her father, Frank (Jeri) Rine, sons, Adam (Haylee) Werner, Paul
(Krista) Werner, Matt (Kiara White) Werner, daughters, Sarah (Chester Newsome)
Werner, Maryssa Werner, brothers, Rick (Debbie) Rine, Carlos (Lupe) Fragoso, 11 grandchildren whom she adored and a plethora of lifelong friends.
Terri was a devoted wife and homemaker who loved cooking, watching her favorite shows, flowers, and perfecting her collection of family photo albums.
The family will receive friends and relatives at The Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Blvd at Byrne Road on Monday April 8, 2019 2-8 p.m. where
services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday April 9, 2019 followed by a luncheon at Reynolds Reception Hall 419 N. Reynolds Road in Toledo.
Please view and sign Terri's condolence page at berstickerscottfuneralhome.com
www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019