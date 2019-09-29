|
|
Terri Lee Best
Terri, age 58, of the Point Place/Shoreland area, suddenly, and unexpectedly, passed away on September 18th. She left behind many saddened relatives and friends to mourn her passing. Terri was a 1979 graduate of Whitmer High School. Terri was a fun-seeker, who refused to grow old. Music concerts were a special favorite. You would be hard pressed to find someone with a larger resume of concerts attended than Terri's. She has traveled around this country, and had a special affinity for the national parks. She also loved Big Ben and Big Hair! Terri was preceded in death by her mother, Katheryn Callahan. Terri put her life on hold to care for her mother during her illness, including sleeping in her nursing home room, many many nights in case she needed attention during the night. Terri might have been a tough-talking Hungarian girl on the outside, but would do anything she possibly could for a loved one in need. Her gift giving at Christmas was legendary! She will be missed dearly. A Celebration of Life Party will be held for Terri at a date and time to be determined later.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019