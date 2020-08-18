Terrie Brunswick
Terrie Brunswick, age 69, passed away August 15, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital. She was born August 30, 1950 in Toledo, Ohio to Lilian and Benjamin Berkman. She was married to her devoted husband, Mark, in 1971. Mother to three, she was a caring, compassionate person who loved her family very much.
Terrie spent her career serving others. She worked as a unit clerk at Toledo Hospital for 15 years, and as an insurance referral specialist for Dr. David Grossman for 17 years. Mid-career, she pursued her passion for cooking. She spent years, many alongside her sister Betty Smith, making delicious soups at Bistro 99 and other restaurants. She was known and loved by her family, friends and community for her delicious food and won many soup-making awards. Those she leaves behind will forever attempt to recreate her best recipes – her matzo ball soup, brisket, and pistachio cake (to name a few) – knowing they will always fall short of being "as good as mom's."
Terrie is survived by her husband, Mark; and their three children, Melissa (Pat), Randall (Andrea) and Eric (Lindsay); and three wonderful grandchildren, Jackson, Asher, and Brandon. Also surviving are her sisters, Arlene Bachman and Vivian Loeb and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at Beth Shalom Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to the American Diabetics Association, the American Heart Association
, or to a charity of the donor's choice
