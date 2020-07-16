Terry A. "Hop" Hoover
Terry A. "Hop" Hoover, 71, of Toledo, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his family after an eight year battle with cancer.
He was born on July 19, 1948, in Bascom, Ohio, to Carol Lewis and Helen (Feasel) Hoover. On August 21, 1976, he married Patricia Hill.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Hoover of Toledo; son, Terry A. Hoover, II of Toledo; sisters, Karen (Ronnie) Mitchem of Fostoria and Rosie Wosley of Florida; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Hoover of Tiffin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Carol "Gene" Hoover.
The family would like to thank the nurses, Dr. Skeel, Dr. Chaudhuri, Dr. Chen and Dr. Fedderman at the Dana Cancer Center.
Funeral Service will be at 11:30 A.M. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883, (419) 447-2424.with Rev. Joseph Szybka officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 5-8:00 P.M. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
