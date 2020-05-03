Terry Allen Barber
Terry Allen Barber

Terry Allen Barber, age 84, of Sylvania, OH, peacefully passed away at Kingston Care in Sylvania, after a long series of health issues.

He was born on February 5, 1936, in Wauseon, OH, to William and Charlotte (Stensen) Barber. He graduated from Wauseon High School where he excelled in athletics and went on to attend Ohio University in Athens. He was a member of Pi Kappa Tau fraternity. He transferred his senior year to Ohio State University and graduated in August 1960 with a degree in Business Administration and also joined the National Guard. Terry started his banking career at First National Bank which became Fifth Third Bank and continued there until retirement. He was a member of Zenobia Shriners, Masons, Kiwanis and Zion United Methodist Church. He had a love of sports, enjoyed golfing and attending Toledo Mud Hens baseball games at Fifth Third Field and Ohio State football games to name a few.

Terry was preceded in death by his loving wife, Alice (Sharpe) Barber, he became her caregiver as she battled Multiple Sclerosis. He was also preceded in death by his parents and niece, Rhonda (Barber) Elder. He is survived by his daughter, Martha (Jeff) Dickson; son, Allen Barber; grandchildren, Brittany and Logan Dickson; brothers, Richard (Ruth) and Willy (Sharon) Barber; as well as many nieces and nephews. In later years, Terry enjoyed companionship with his special friend, Betty Golba, taking trips to Florida and attending family gatherings together.

Due to the current circumstances, funeral services will be private. Interment will take place in Greenlawn Cemetery, Delta, OH.

Terry will be remembered for his kindness, his smile and sparkle in his eyes. He will be deeply missed. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
