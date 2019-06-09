The Blade Obituaries
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1545 Eastgate Road
Toledo, OH
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1545 Eastgate Road,
Toledo, OH
View Map
Terry Ann Fox


Terry Ann Fox

Terry Ann Fox, 62, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019. Terry was born in Toledo to Ralph "Jim" and Barbara Fox on October 1, 1956. She was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School and the Design School of America. Terry worked in interior design and in nursing administration. Terry loved being around people. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends and she also liked to sing. She was famously known for her "Happy Hands".

Terry survived by her children, Patrick (Lindsay) and Kelly; grandchildren, Lennon, Tegan, and Leah; mother, Barbara Fox Schad; siblings, Colleen (William) Wagoner and Tim (Tricia) Fox; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tara; and father, Jim.

Friends will be received on Monday, June 10, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1545 Eastgate Road, Toledo, OH 43614, until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Terry's name may be payable to the Ability Center of Greater Toledo, 5605 Monroe St, Sylvania, OH 43560. Arrangements were handled by Walker Funeral Home, Toledo (419-841-2422).

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from June 9 to June 10, 2019
