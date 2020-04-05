|
|
Terry D. McCoy, Sr.
11/10/1954 - 03/30/2020
Terry D. McCoy Sr. "TC" age 65, of Toledo, passed away peacefully March 30, 2020 with his loving wife by his side at the Heartland of Perrysburg under the care of Heartland Hospice. Born in Toledo, Ohio to Frances Hills and Benny Sullivan Sr. Terry attended Scott High School. He worked for Local 500 Laborer Union as a construction worker for 31 years.
Terry had a passion for singing and was a part of the group called "THE ELUSION" which was one of the hottest groups in Toledo, Ohio during the 70s. Terry gave his life over to Christ and was a member of the praise and worship team at Mt. Pilgrim Church.
Terry was proceeded in death by his father, Benny Sullivan Sr. Terry leaves behind to cherish his memory wife, Willette McCoy of 35 years; mother, Frances Hills; daughters, Tanesha McCoy, Tryne (Monie) King, LaKeisha (Andre) Norrils, Taneka (Secrick) Gibson; and sons, Larry Harris, Terry D. McCoy Jr. A host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Brothers, Leon Hills, Linard Hills, Anthony Hills, Gregory Hills, Brian "Keith" Hills; and sisters, Gloria "Jean" Snow and Nadine Hills.
Due to COVID-19, services are private and limited to immediate family members. However services will be live streamed on The House of Day Facebook page and at houseofday.com
www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020