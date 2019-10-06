|
Terry Falk
Terry G. Falk, age 65, of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly October 2, 2019 at home after a struggle with COPD. He proudly enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. Terry enjoyed going fishing, Ohio State football, Detroit Tigers, Toledo Mudhens and spending time in downtown Toledo. He could always be seen wearing his VA Army hat and carrying his coffee mug.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Mary (Maluchnik) Falk; brothers, Edward and Donald Falk.
Surviving are his daughter, Michelle Falk; brother, David (Joyce) Falk and sister, Mary Lee; 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandson; his furry friend, Scooter; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive guests Monday, October 7, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419) 381-1900. Funeral Services will begin Tuesday at 1:00 pm. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, Perrysburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to the in Terry's memory.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019