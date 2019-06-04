Terry J. Beebe



Terry J. Beebe, age 73, of Toledo, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, June 2, 2019 after losing his battle with ALS. He was born on April 21, 1946 to Otto and Lucille (Thiel) Beebe in Toledo. Terry was a 1964 graduate of Maumee High School. He retired from Toledo Edison after 25 years of service. Terry enjoyed Nascar racing, camping and spending time with his grandchildren as well as friends and family.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Anne Leigh Beebe. Terry is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Debbie Beebe; brother Larry (Teresa) Beebe; step-children, Travis (Christine) Osborn, Melissa (Scott) Lewis and Mary Rooker; grandchildren, Andrew, Payton, Nathanial, Presleigh, Kieara, Colin, Geprii, and Lydia; nieces, Tiffany (Casey) Lehman and Megan (David) Evans; and many dear friends.



The family will receive guests on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 2 – 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) with Final Services & Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.



Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Great Lakes Caring Hospice or the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association (ALS).



Published in The Blade from June 4 to June 5, 2019