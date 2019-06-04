Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Terry J. Beebe


1946 - 2019
Terry J. Beebe Obituary
Terry J. Beebe

Terry J. Beebe, age 73, of Toledo, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, June 2, 2019 after losing his battle with ALS. He was born on April 21, 1946 to Otto and Lucille (Thiel) Beebe in Toledo. Terry was a 1964 graduate of Maumee High School. He retired from Toledo Edison after 25 years of service. Terry enjoyed Nascar racing, camping and spending time with his grandchildren as well as friends and family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Anne Leigh Beebe. Terry is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Debbie Beebe; brother Larry (Teresa) Beebe; step-children, Travis (Christine) Osborn, Melissa (Scott) Lewis and Mary Rooker; grandchildren, Andrew, Payton, Nathanial, Presleigh, Kieara, Colin, Geprii, and Lydia; nieces, Tiffany (Casey) Lehman and Megan (David) Evans; and many dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 2 – 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) with Final Services & Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Great Lakes Caring Hospice or the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association (ALS).

To leave a special message for Terry's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from June 4 to June 5, 2019
