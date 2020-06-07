Terry J. Lorenz
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry J. Lorenz

Terry J. Lorenz, 67, of Toledo, OH passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was born on March 20, 1953 in Toledo to Donald E. and Evelyn L. (Hardinger) Lorenz.

Terry was a 1971 graduate of Libbey High School. At 18 he began working for the Libbey Glass Company and stayed with the company until retirement in 2017. Terry enjoyed gambling, puzzles, as well as fishing; but his greatest joy was his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Terry is survived by his loving daughters, Tracy L. Lorenz, Carol A. (Phillip) Newman, April M. (Ricky) Lorenz and LeslieAnn Swope; grandchildren, Ashley, Stephanie, Amber, Cody, Shayna, Kenneth, Austin, Devin, Emily and Taylor; great grandchildren, Shawn, Jayden, Izaak, Parker, Ayvrie, Derrick, David, Ariel and Emma; siblings, Jim (Betty) Lorenz, Mike Lorenz and Peggy Leathers; many nieces and nephews; and Aunt Fran. He is preceded in death by his parents; and just 5 weeks ago, his brother, William.

Friends will be received on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 3219 Tremainsville Road, Toledo, OH 43613 (419-473-1301). Funeral services will be private with burial at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Condolences can be shared at

www.witzlershanktrilby.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Witzler-Shank Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Witzler-Shank Trilby Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
4194731301
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 6, 2020
Dear family please accept our condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love ones, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts.
June 6, 2020
You will be missed. Hope you are enjoying fishing and doing your puzzles with your brother.
Traci zhall
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved