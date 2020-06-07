Terry J. LorenzTerry J. Lorenz, 67, of Toledo, OH passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was born on March 20, 1953 in Toledo to Donald E. and Evelyn L. (Hardinger) Lorenz.Terry was a 1971 graduate of Libbey High School. At 18 he began working for the Libbey Glass Company and stayed with the company until retirement in 2017. Terry enjoyed gambling, puzzles, as well as fishing; but his greatest joy was his grandchildren and great grandchildren.Terry is survived by his loving daughters, Tracy L. Lorenz, Carol A. (Phillip) Newman, April M. (Ricky) Lorenz and LeslieAnn Swope; grandchildren, Ashley, Stephanie, Amber, Cody, Shayna, Kenneth, Austin, Devin, Emily and Taylor; great grandchildren, Shawn, Jayden, Izaak, Parker, Ayvrie, Derrick, David, Ariel and Emma; siblings, Jim (Betty) Lorenz, Mike Lorenz and Peggy Leathers; many nieces and nephews; and Aunt Fran. He is preceded in death by his parents; and just 5 weeks ago, his brother, William.Friends will be received on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 3219 Tremainsville Road, Toledo, OH 43613 (419-473-1301). Funeral services will be private with burial at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Condolences can be shared at