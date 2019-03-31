Terry L. Burkholder, Sr.



Terry L. Burkholder, Sr., 61, of Lambertville, MI, died Friday, March 29, 2019, in The Toledo Hospital. Born August 30, 1957, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of Willace F. and Marilyn J. (Whitenburg) Burkholder. A 1975 graduate of Bedford High School, he married Terry L. Krueger on March 4, 1978. He was employed as a custodian for Bedford Public Schools for 18 years, retiring in 2014. Prior, he was employed by the Dura Corporation. Terry enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with friends and family. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Post 192, in Temperance, MI.



Terry is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Terry; children, Chasity, Terry L. (Laura), Chad Burkholder and 7 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Burkholder and sister, Cathy Thomas.



Visitation will be from 3-8 pm, Monday, April 1, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the .



Published in The Blade from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019