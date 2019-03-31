Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Burkholder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry L. Burkholder Sr.


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Terry L. Burkholder Sr. Obituary
Terry L. Burkholder, Sr.

Terry L. Burkholder, Sr., 61, of Lambertville, MI, died Friday, March 29, 2019, in The Toledo Hospital. Born August 30, 1957, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of Willace F. and Marilyn J. (Whitenburg) Burkholder. A 1975 graduate of Bedford High School, he married Terry L. Krueger on March 4, 1978. He was employed as a custodian for Bedford Public Schools for 18 years, retiring in 2014. Prior, he was employed by the Dura Corporation. Terry enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with friends and family. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Post 192, in Temperance, MI.

Terry is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Terry; children, Chasity, Terry L. (Laura), Chad Burkholder and 7 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Burkholder and sister, Cathy Thomas.

Visitation will be from 3-8 pm, Monday, April 1, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the .

pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now